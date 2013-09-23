Bodybuilding Snacks: Guacamole Deviled Eggs Recipe

Directions

1. Place eggs in a saucepan, and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil, and immediately remove from heat. Cover, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10-12 minutes. Remove from water, cool, and peel.

2. Slice eggs in half, remove yokes, and transfer them to a small mixing bowl. Combine the avocado, cilantro, green onion, and jalapeno with the yokes. Stir in lime juice, and season with salt, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard.

3. Mix well, and fill empty egg white halves. Chill until ready to serve. Just before serving, sprinkle with paprika.