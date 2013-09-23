Healthy Recipes
Bodybuilding Snacks: Guacamole Deviled Eggs Recipe
Step out of the box with this innovative, delicious twist on a classic favorite.
Guacamole Deviled Eggs Servings: 4
You'll need
- 4 whole eggs in the shell
- 2 avocados, peeled, pitted, and mashed
- 1 Tbsp chopped cilantro
- 1 Tbsp minced green onion
- 2 tsp seeded and minced jalapeno pepper
- 2 tsp lime juice
- ½ tsp salt, or to taste
- Dash hot pepper sauce
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 Pinch paprika
Directions
1. Place eggs in a saucepan, and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil, and immediately remove from heat. Cover, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10-12 minutes. Remove from water, cool, and peel.
2. Slice eggs in half, remove yokes, and transfer them to a small mixing bowl. Combine the avocado, cilantro, green onion, and jalapeno with the yokes. Stir in lime juice, and season with salt, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard.
3. Mix well, and fill empty egg white halves. Chill until ready to serve. Just before serving, sprinkle with paprika.