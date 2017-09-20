Healthy Recipes

Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Who says casserole has to be mild?

by
10 Paleo-Friendly Recipes
Calories 460
Protein 46g
Fat 24g
Carbs 13g

I always make this casserole with the intention of freezing half, so that I can have healthy servings at the ready when my buffalo chicken craving strikes. Unfortunately, it never makes it to the freezer. Happily plating up servings for almost every meal of the day, my husband and I devour the whole thing in just a couple days. This one-pan dish is an incredibly delicious and balanced meal that will leave you feeling so satisfied. 

Buffalo Chicken Casserole Servings: 8 to 10
Prep time: 20 min   |   Cook time: 1 hour 10 min or 5 hours in a slow cooker
You'll need
  • 4 sweet potatoes, cubed (about 8 cups)
  • 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1½ tsp fine sea salt, divided
  • 2 tbsp salted butter divided
  • 4 lb skinless, boneless chicken breasts, rinsed and patted dry
  • ¼ tsp ground black pepper
  • ¾ cup buffalo sauce
  • 6 packed cups de-stemmed and chopped kale (about 2 bunches)
  • 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice, divided (about 1 small lemon)
  • ¾ lb thick-cut bacon (about 8 strips), diced and cooked until crispy
  • 1/3 cup 3-Ingredient Paleo Ranch
  • ¼ cup sliced green onions, for garnish

To defrost a whole frozen casserole, place the frozen casserole in a cold oven. Turn the oven heat on to 350º. Once the oven reaches temperature, bake for 30 minutes.

Leftovers will keep refrigerated for up to five days, or you can cover and freeze for up to five months

Directions 
1. Preheat the oven to 375º. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss the sweet potato cubes in the olive oil, and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Spread them out on the prepared baking sheet. Roast for 45 minutes, or until cooked all the way through.
2. While the potatoes are in the oven, season and sear the chicken: Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large sauté pan that has a matching lid over high heat. Season the chicken with ½ teaspoon of the salt and black pepper. Once the butter is melted, sear the chicken on one side for 4 minutes, or until it develops a slight brown color. Flip the chicken over, sear for an additional 3 minutes. If using a slow cooker to finish cooking the chicken, jump ahead to Step 4.
3. To cook the chicken on the stovetop: In the same pan, cover the chicken with the water, cover, and simmer over medium heat for 20 to 30 minutes.
4. To cook the chicken in a slow cooker: Transfer the seared chicken to a slow cooker, cover with water or broth, cover, and cook on high for 3 to 4 hours or on low for 6 to 8 hours.
5. Pull the chicken from its cooking liquid, and place in a large bowl. Using two forks or an electric mixer, shred the chicken into small pieces. Pour in ½ cup of the buffalo sauce, and toss to combine. Set aside.
6. In a separate sauté pan, melt the remaining tablespoon of butter. Add the kale, and sauté for about 8 minutes, or until the color is deepened and each piece is wilted. Season with the remaining ½ teaspoon salt, and 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice.
7. Preheat the oven to 350º. In a 9x13" baking dish, or similar size, spread the roasted sweet potatoes out evenly along the bottom. Top with the kale, and then with the buffalo chicken last. Drizzle the remaining ¼ cup of buffalo sauce on top of the chicken and sprinkle the bacon over the top. Place in the oven and bake for 25 minutes, or until heated through.
8. Whisk the ranch dressing with the remaining tablespoon of lemon juice, and drizzle it over top. Garnish with the green onions, and serve warm.
Topics:
Comments