Buffalo Chicken Casserole

I always make this casserole with the intention of freezing half, so that I can have healthy servings at the ready when my buffalo chicken craving strikes. Unfortunately, it never makes it to the freezer. Happily plating up servings for almost every meal of the day, my husband and I devour the whole thing in just a couple days. This one-pan dish is an incredibly delicious and balanced meal that will leave you feeling so satisfied.
Prep time: 20 min | Cook time: 1 hour 10 min or 5 hours in a slow cooker
- 4 sweet potatoes, cubed (about 8 cups)
- 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1½ tsp fine sea salt, divided
- 2 tbsp salted butter divided
- 4 lb skinless, boneless chicken breasts, rinsed and patted dry
- ¼ tsp ground black pepper
- ¾ cup buffalo sauce
- 6 packed cups de-stemmed and chopped kale (about 2 bunches)
- 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice, divided (about 1 small lemon)
- ¾ lb thick-cut bacon (about 8 strips), diced and cooked until crispy
- 1/3 cup 3-Ingredient Paleo Ranch
- ¼ cup sliced green onions, for garnish
To defrost a whole frozen casserole, place the frozen casserole in a cold oven. Turn the oven heat on to 350º. Once the oven reaches temperature, bake for 30 minutes.
Leftovers will keep refrigerated for up to five days, or you can cover and freeze for up to five months