Butternut Squash, Sage, and Goat Cheese Frittata

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375°.

2. Heat 2 Tbsp olive oil in an ovenproof, nonstick sauté pan over medium-low heat. Add onions, and sauté for 3 minutes or until translucent but not browned.

3. In a bowl, whisk egg whites and eggs together. Add sage, squash, and a pinch of salt and pepper, and stir to combine.

4. Add 1 Tbsp olive oil to pan, and pour in the egg mixture. Use a rubber spatula to stir the mixture around the sides for 30 seconds so that the eggs set.

5. Sprinkle goat cheese on top of egg mixture, and place pan in oven. Cook for 12 minutes, or until center of frittata is firm.

6. Remove pan from oven, and let sit for about 2 minutes. Turn out onto cutting board, and serve.