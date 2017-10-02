Healthy Recipes
Butternut Squash, Sage, and Goat Cheese Frittata
Want a home-cooked meal in a hurry? We've got just the recipe.
Frittatas are one of the most underrated tools in a home chef's arsenal for one very good reason: You can put just about anything in them and end up with a filling, great-tasting meal in 20 minutes or less. For this recipe, we've added squash, sage, and goat cheese for a bit of fall flair.
Butternut Squash, Sage, and Goat Cheese Frittata Servings: 4
You'll need
- 3 Tbsp olive oil, divided
- 1/2 cup finely diced white onion
- 5 egg whites
- 2 whole eggs
- 1/8 cup chopped fresh sage
- 1 cup grated butternut squash
- Salt and pepper
- 1/4 cup goat cheese
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 375°.
2. Heat 2 Tbsp olive oil in an ovenproof, nonstick sauté pan over medium-low heat. Add onions, and sauté for 3 minutes or until translucent but not browned.
3. In a bowl, whisk egg whites and eggs together. Add sage, squash, and a pinch of salt and pepper, and stir to combine.
4. Add 1 Tbsp olive oil to pan, and pour in the egg mixture. Use a rubber spatula to stir the mixture around the sides for 30 seconds so that the eggs set.
5. Sprinkle goat cheese on top of egg mixture, and place pan in oven. Cook for 12 minutes, or until center of frittata is firm.
6. Remove pan from oven, and let sit for about 2 minutes. Turn out onto cutting board, and serve.