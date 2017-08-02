Healthy Recipes
Cajun Grilled Shrimp and Vegetable Packets
In addition to zesty Cajun shrimp, this recipe contains ingredients that can actually improve eyesight.
Corn and green beans, the two wings of this delicious shrimp dish, actually add a ton of tremendous nutritional benefit. In fact, did you know that they contain lutein and zeaxanthin? Those are carotenoids that defend the macula, the part of the eye responsible for your sharp central vision. Remember that when enjoying this tasty shrimp dish.
Cajun Grilled Shrimp and Vegetable Packets Servings: 1
Prep time: 15 | Cook time: 15
You'll need
- 20 fresh green beans
- 1/2 large red onion, cut into 8 wedges
- 12 oz large red shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 small yellow corn on the cob, each cut crosswise into 4 pieces
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 4 tsp Old Bay or Cajun seasoning
- 1 tsp minced garlic
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 2 lemon wedges
- 1/2 cup fresh parsley leaves
- fresh ground pepper to taste
Directions
1. Preheat grill to 400°F.
2. Cut 2 12-inch-long sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Divide green beans, onion, shrimp, and corn evenly between foil sheets.
3. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, Old Bay or Cajun seasoning, garlic, and salt; drizzle equal amounts over the shrimp mixture. Squeeze 1 wedge of lemon over each mixture, season with black pepper, and top each with 1 Tbsp parsley.
4. To form packets, bring up the long edges of the foil so they meet. Seal edges, making a tight 1/2-inch fold, and fold again. To seal, fold in short ends of the packets.
5. Place packets on grill and cover. Cook for 10 to 12 minutes, or until shrimp are pink. Remove packets from grill.
6. Carefully fold foil back. Top with remaining parsley, fresh ground black pepper, and more salt, if desired.