Cajun Grilled Shrimp and Vegetable Packets

Directions

1. Preheat grill to 400°F.

2. Cut 2 12-inch-long sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Divide green beans, onion, shrimp, and corn evenly between foil sheets.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, Old Bay or Cajun seasoning, garlic, and salt; drizzle equal amounts over the shrimp mixture. Squeeze 1 wedge of lemon over each mixture, season with black pepper, and top each with 1 Tbsp parsley.

4. To form packets, bring up the long edges of the foil so they meet. Seal edges, making a tight 1/2-inch fold, and fold again. To seal, fold in short ends of the packets.

5. Place packets on grill and cover. Cook for 10 to 12 minutes, or until shrimp are pink. Remove packets from grill.

6. Carefully fold foil back. Top with remaining parsley, fresh ground black pepper, and more salt, if desired.