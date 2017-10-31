Healthy Recipes
Carnivale Guacamole
Is your go-to guacamole recipe too bland? Time to kick it up a notch.
If you're looking for a guacamole with a bit of a punch, why not throw in a serrano chile? This recipe combines zesty flavors with the health-boosting benefits of avocado.
Carnivale Guacamole Servings: 5-8
Cook time: 20 minutes
You'll need
- 5 Hass Avocados from Mexico, cut into medium chunks
- 3 roma tomates ,peeled and diced
- 1 serrano chile. finely diced
- 1 tsp garlic, chopped
- 1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
- 1 lime, juiced
- 3 tsp olive oil
- 1 tsp sea salt, to taste
Directions
1. Halve Hass Avocados and remove seeds.
2. Cut into medium chunks (about a half inch thick) inside the Avocado shells, then scoop into a bowl with a spoon.
3. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. (Don’t mash it into a paste; leave somewhat chunky.)
4. Season with salt and taste, then mix a little bit more to combine thoroughly.
5. All ingredients can be adjusted to suit your taste. Pair with corn chips.