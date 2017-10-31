Carnivale Guacamole

Directions

1. Halve Hass Avocados and remove seeds.

2. Cut into medium chunks (about a half inch thick) inside the Avocado shells, then scoop into a bowl with a spoon.

3. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. (Don’t mash it into a paste; leave somewhat chunky.)

4. Season with salt and taste, then mix a little bit more to combine thoroughly.

5. All ingredients can be adjusted to suit your taste. Pair with corn chips.