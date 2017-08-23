Chef Robert Irvine's Chicken Ropa Stew

Directions

1. Cut chicken into large pieces, and set aside.

2. Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add chicken. Sear for 2 minutes, then add peppers and onion. Turn down to low heat.

3. In a blender or food processor, combine ketchup, chicken base, chipotle peppers, both paprikas, and broth. Puree. Pour pureed mixture into chicken pan, turn the heat up to medium-low, and stir.

4. Allow stew to slowly come to a slight simmer, then turn heat down to low. Cover stew, and allow to cook for 20 minutes, checking every 5 minutes to prevent burning.

5. Check chicken for tenderness (it should pull apart). Take all chicken pieces out, shred them, then return the pieces to stew. Season with salt and pepper to taste.