The key to this super-successful stew is plenty of quality seasoning. That, combined with the zest from plenty of different peppers, makes for a slamming stew.
Chef Robert Irvine's Chicken Ropa Stew Servings: 6
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 20
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 20
You'll need
- 2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs 1 oz olive oil
- 1 red pepper, diced
- 1 yellow pepper, diced
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 1 tsp chicken base
- 2 Tbsp chipotle peppers, canned
- 1 Tbsp paprika
- 1 Tbsp smoked paprika
- 1 pint chicken broth
- Salt and pepper
Directions
1. Cut chicken into large pieces, and set aside.
2. Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add chicken. Sear for 2 minutes, then add peppers and onion. Turn down to low heat.
3. In a blender or food processor, combine ketchup, chicken base, chipotle peppers, both paprikas, and broth. Puree. Pour pureed mixture into chicken pan, turn the heat up to medium-low, and stir.
4. Allow stew to slowly come to a slight simmer, then turn heat down to low. Cover stew, and allow to cook for 20 minutes, checking every 5 minutes to prevent burning.
5. Check chicken for tenderness (it should pull apart). Take all chicken pieces out, shred them, then return the pieces to stew. Season with salt and pepper to taste.