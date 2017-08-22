Healthy Recipes
Chef Robert Irvine's Chicken Skewers
Give your taste buds something to live for with this delicious, spiced chicken recipe.
Chef Robert Irvine's Chicken Skewers Servings: 6
You'll need
- 2 lbs chicken breasts and thighs, diced
- 14–16 six-inch skewers
- MARINADE:
- 2 cups plain low-fat yogurt
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp cayenne pepper
- 1 tbsp ground cumin
- 1 tbsp fresh ginger, minced
- 1 tbsp ginger juice
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- Salt, to taste
- 1 tsp white pepper
- SAUCE:
- 2 tsbp butter
- 2 tsbp garlic, minced
- 2 tsbp jalapeño or Scotch bonnet pepper, seeded and finely diced
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp sea salt or kosher salt
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 2 cups tomato puree or paste
- 1 cup half-and-half
- 1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
- Chopped green onions or cilantro, optional for garnish
Directions
1. Blend yogurt, lemon juice, cayenne, cumin, ginger, ginger juice, cinnamon, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Add chicken, and allow meat to marinate for at least 30 minutes.
2. Preheat grill to medium-high.
3. Meanwhile, melt butter in a large, heavy skillet over medium heat.
4. Saute garlic and jalapeño for 1 minute. Season with cumin, salt, and paprika.
5. Stir in tomato puree, half-and-half, and sour cream. Simmer on low heat about 20 minutes, until sauce thickens.
6. Thread chicken onto skewers; grill on first side for 3–4 minutes. Flip, and repeat. Once cooked on second side, brush both sides with warm sauce and garnish with chopped green onions or cilantro if desired.