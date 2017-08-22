Chef Robert Irvine's Chicken Skewers

Directions

1. Blend yogurt, lemon juice, cayenne, cumin, ginger, ginger juice, cinnamon, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Add chicken, and allow meat to marinate for at least 30 minutes.

2. Preheat grill to medium-high.

3. Meanwhile, melt butter in a large, heavy skillet over medium heat.

4. Saute garlic and jalapeño for 1 minute. Season with cumin, salt, and paprika.

5. Stir in tomato puree, half-and-half, and sour cream. Simmer on low heat about 20 minutes, until sauce thickens.

6. Thread chicken onto skewers; grill on first side for 3–4 minutes. Flip, and repeat. Once cooked on second side, brush both sides with warm sauce and garnish with chopped green onions or cilantro if desired.