Chef Robert Irvine's Pasta Fagioli

Directions

1. In a large soup pot, heat oil over medium heat until hot.

2. Add onions, carrots, and celery, searing vegetables until carrots have browned, 2–3 minutes.

3. Reduce heat to medium low, then add stock, beans, red pepper, garlic, salt, and pepper. Simmer until vegetables and beans soften.

4. Add chicken, tomatoes, and parsley, and allow soup to cook until tomatoes have softened.

5. Finally, reduce heat to low and add pasta, cheese, oregano, and basil. Cook 20–30 more minutes.