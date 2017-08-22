Healthy Recipes
Chef Robert Irvine's Pasta Fagioli
Get a taste of Italy with this easy, one-pot meal.
Pasta Fagioli Servings: 10
You'll need
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 1 1/2 cups onions, chopped
- 1 cup sliced carrots (1⁄4-inch half-moon shape)
- 1 cup celery, diced
- 12 cups low-sodium chicken stock
- 4 cups canned cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup roasted red pepper, diced
- 1/2 cup minced garlic
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 5 cups cooked chicken
- 4 cups red tomatoes, roughly chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley leaves, minced
- 3 cups fusilli, cooked
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tbsp fresh oregano leaves, minced
- 6 fresh basil leaves, rolled and sliced
Directions
1. In a large soup pot, heat oil over medium heat until hot.
2. Add onions, carrots, and celery, searing vegetables until carrots have browned, 2–3 minutes.
3. Reduce heat to medium low, then add stock, beans, red pepper, garlic, salt, and pepper. Simmer until vegetables and beans soften.
4. Add chicken, tomatoes, and parsley, and allow soup to cook until tomatoes have softened.
5. Finally, reduce heat to low and add pasta, cheese, oregano, and basil. Cook 20–30 more minutes.