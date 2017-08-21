Healthy Recipes

Chef Robert Irvine's Pork Burger

This BBQ pork burger will quickly become your grilling go-to.

Pork Burger
Calories 844
Protein 82g
Fat 33g
Carbs 47g
A sensationally tangy BBQ pork burger that adds protein boosts, as well as powerful flavor.

Chef Robert Irvine's Pork Burger Servings: 4
Prep time: 10   |   Cook time: 15
You'll need
  • 1 cup pulled pork
  • 1/4 cup BBQ sauce
  • 2 lbs 90% lean ground beef
  • Kosher salt and ground pepper
  • 4 slices Wisconsin cheddar cheese
  • 4 Kaiser rolls
  • 1 cup coleslaw
  • 1 Large tomato, sliced
  • 1 Red onion, cut into rings
  • BBQ pulled pork and cole slaw:
  • 1 lb Boston butt (pork shoulder)
  • 2 Tbsp Cajun spice
  • 3 cups Pork or chicken stock
  • 1/4 cup Red-wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup Carrots, diced medium
  • 1/2 cup Celery, diced medium
  • 1/2 cup Onions, diced medium
  • BBQ Sauce:
  • 1 cup Ketchup
  • 1/2 cup Stone-ground mustard
  • 1⁄2 cup Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/3 cup Light brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup Rice-wine vinegar
  • 2 Tbsp BBQ rub or Cajun spice
Directions 
1. BBQ pulled pork: Preheat oven to 275 ̊. Sprinkle pork with Cajun spice; place in a deep roasting pan. Add stock, vinegar, and vegetables. Cover with foil, and roast for 3 hours. Remove, and shred meat with a fork or your hands.
2. BBQ sauce: Whisk all ingredients; heat in pan for 10 minutes.
3. Burgers: Mix pork and sauce; heat in a small pan over medium heat.
4. Make 4 beef patties; add salt and pepper.
5. Cook burgers to taste in a broiler or on a grill. Top with pork and a slice of cheese.
6. Spray buns with cooking spray; “grill” in pan.
7. Place 1⁄4 cup slaw on bun, then 1 tomato, 2 onion rings, burger patty, and top bun.
