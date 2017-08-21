Chef Robert Irvine's Pork Burger

Directions

1. BBQ pulled pork: Preheat oven to 275 ̊. Sprinkle pork with Cajun spice; place in a deep roasting pan. Add stock, vinegar, and vegetables. Cover with foil, and roast for 3 hours. Remove, and shred meat with a fork or your hands.

2. BBQ sauce: Whisk all ingredients; heat in pan for 10 minutes.

3. Burgers: Mix pork and sauce; heat in a small pan over medium heat.

4. Make 4 beef patties; add salt and pepper.

5. Cook burgers to taste in a broiler or on a grill. Top with pork and a slice of cheese.

6. Spray buns with cooking spray; “grill” in pan.

7. Place 1⁄4 cup slaw on bun, then 1 tomato, 2 onion rings, burger patty, and top bun.