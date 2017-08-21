Healthy Recipes
Chef Robert Irvine's Pork Burger
This BBQ pork burger will quickly become your grilling go-to.
A sensationally tangy BBQ pork burger that adds protein boosts, as well as powerful flavor.
Chef Robert Irvine's Pork Burger Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 15
You'll need
- 1 cup pulled pork
- 1/4 cup BBQ sauce
- 2 lbs 90% lean ground beef
- Kosher salt and ground pepper
- 4 slices Wisconsin cheddar cheese
- 4 Kaiser rolls
- 1 cup coleslaw
- 1 Large tomato, sliced
- 1 Red onion, cut into rings
- BBQ pulled pork and cole slaw:
- 1 lb Boston butt (pork shoulder)
- 2 Tbsp Cajun spice
- 3 cups Pork or chicken stock
- 1/4 cup Red-wine vinegar
- 1/2 cup Carrots, diced medium
- 1/2 cup Celery, diced medium
- 1/2 cup Onions, diced medium
- BBQ Sauce:
- 1 cup Ketchup
- 1/2 cup Stone-ground mustard
- 1⁄2 cup Worcestershire sauce
- 1/3 cup Light brown sugar
- 1/3 cup Rice-wine vinegar
- 2 Tbsp BBQ rub or Cajun spice
Directions
1. BBQ pulled pork: Preheat oven to 275 ̊. Sprinkle pork with Cajun spice; place in a deep roasting pan. Add stock, vinegar, and vegetables. Cover with foil, and roast for 3 hours. Remove, and shred meat with a fork or your hands.
2. BBQ sauce: Whisk all ingredients; heat in pan for 10 minutes.
3. Burgers: Mix pork and sauce; heat in a small pan over medium heat.
4. Make 4 beef patties; add salt and pepper.
5. Cook burgers to taste in a broiler or on a grill. Top with pork and a slice of cheese.
6. Spray buns with cooking spray; “grill” in pan.
7. Place 1⁄4 cup slaw on bun, then 1 tomato, 2 onion rings, burger patty, and top bun.