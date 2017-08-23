Healthy Recipes
Chef Robert Irvine's Pork Tenderloin Crostini
Impress your guests with these bite-size appetizers.
Pork Tenderloin Crostini Servings: 12
You'll need
- PORK:
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 3 lbs pork tenderloin
- 1/4-1/2 cup roasted garlic pepper
- MARMALADE:
- 1 red onion, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 orange bell pepper, diced
- 1/2 cup cup honey
- 1/4 cup red-wine vinegar
- 1/2 cup red wine
- 2 tbsp Tabasco sauce
- 1/2 cup cranberry sauce
- GARLIC BREAD:
- 4 tbsp butter
- 2 oz extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 garlic cloves (minced) or 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 long baguette (cut into 1⁄2-inch slices)
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°.
2. Heat oil in large sauté pan, and sear pork on all sides.
3. Transfer pork to roasting pan, rub with garlic pepper, and roast in oven until tender for 45–60 minutes.
4. While pork is in oven, heat onion and peppers in hot skillet (dry, no oil) for 3 minutes, removing liquid by “sweating them down".
5. Add honey, vinegar, wine, Tabasco sauce, and cranberry sauce. Stir well. Reduce over medium-low heat until no liquid remains, and marmalade is thick.
6. Remove pork from oven. Allow pork to rest 8–10 minutes while you prepare the bread.
7. Melt butter in oil over low heat. Add garlic, and cook until soft.
8. Assemble bread slices on baking sheet, and spoon garlic mixture onto each. Lightly toast bread in oven while pork sits.
9. Slice pork, and assemble appetizers by layering a pork medallion and a small amount of marmalade on a slice of garlic bread. You can also enjoy as a dip, entrée, or sandwich.