Chef Robert Irvine's Pork Tenderloin Crostini

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°.

2. Heat oil in large sauté pan, and sear pork on all sides.

3. Transfer pork to roasting pan, rub with garlic pepper, and roast in oven until tender for 45–60 minutes.

4. While pork is in oven, heat onion and peppers in hot skillet (dry, no oil) for 3 minutes, removing liquid by “sweating them down".

5. Add honey, vinegar, wine, Tabasco sauce, and cranberry sauce. Stir well. Reduce over medium-low heat until no liquid remains, and marmalade is thick.

6. Remove pork from oven. Allow pork to rest 8–10 minutes while you prepare the bread.

7. Melt butter in oil over low heat. Add garlic, and cook until soft.

8. Assemble bread slices on baking sheet, and spoon garlic mixture onto each. Lightly toast bread in oven while pork sits.

9. Slice pork, and assemble appetizers by layering a pork medallion and a small amount of marmalade on a slice of garlic bread. You can also enjoy as a dip, entrée, or sandwich.