Chef Robert Irvine's Sesame Shrimp and Nuts Salad
An impossibly quick yet nutritious salad.
This totally simple yet nutritionally complex and delicious salad can be thrown together in under five minutes.
Chef Robert Irvine's Sesame Shrimp and Nuts Salad Servings: 6
Prep time: 5
You'll need
- 1 cup medium shrimp, cooked and tails removed
- 1/2 cup shredded carrots
- 1 small head napa cabbage, julienned
- 1 bunch watercress, trimmed
- 1/2 cup canned mandarin oranges
- 1⁄4 cup canned sliced water chestnuts
- 1⁄2 bunch cilantro, chopped
- 1 bunch scallions, chopped
- 3⁄4 cup bottled Asian sesame-ginger dressing
- 1⁄2 cup chopped roasted cashews
- 1 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds
Directions
1. Place all ingredients except last two in a large bowl, and toss.
2. Place salad in a large serving bowl or on a platter. Sprinkle with cashews and sesame seeds, and serve.