Chef Robert Irvine's Wild Mushroom and Butternut Barlotto

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 ̊.

2. Bring 5 cups broth to a boil, and add barley and bay leaf.

3. Cook for 30–35 minutes. Spread on a sheet pan to cool.

4. Peel squash. Cut off the bottom, and split it down the center. Remove all seeds, then dice.

5. Toss squash with 2 Tbsp olive oil, then place on a baking sheet. Cook in oven 15–20 minutes.

6. In a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, add 3 tbsp olive oil, shallots, and garlic.

7. “Sweat” shallots and garlic, then add mushrooms. Sauté until tender.

8. De-glaze pan with wine. (Heat until sauce forms.)

9. Add 2 cups broth, barley, and squash, and continue to cook over medium heat.

10. Once barley begins to thicken, add cheese and finish with herbs.