Chef Robert Irvine's Wild Mushroom and Butternut Barlotto

Fill your belly with this hearty meal.

Wild Mushroom and Butternut Barlotto
Calories 579
Protein 24g
Fat 14g
Carbs 87g
Wild Mushroom and Butternut Barlotto Servings: 6
You'll need
  • 5 cups low-sodium chicken broth (for barely)
  • 2 cups pearl barley
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 medium butternut squash
  • 5 tbsp olive oil, divided
  • 2 shallots, minced
  • 1 garlic clove, sliced
  • 2 cups maitake mushrooms, sliced
  • 2 cups oyster mushrooms, sliced
  • 2 cups cremini mushrooms, quartered
  • 1/2 cup white wine
  • 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 2 tbsp fine herbs (chives, parsley, tarragon, chopped)
  • Salt and pepper
Directions 
1. Preheat oven to 350 ̊.
2. Bring 5 cups broth to a boil, and add barley and bay leaf.
3. Cook for 30–35 minutes. Spread on a sheet pan to cool.
4. Peel squash. Cut off the bottom, and split it down the center. Remove all seeds, then dice.
5. Toss squash with 2 Tbsp olive oil, then place on a baking sheet. Cook in oven 15–20 minutes.
6. In a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, add 3 tbsp olive oil, shallots, and garlic.
7. “Sweat” shallots and garlic, then add mushrooms. Sauté until tender.
8. De-glaze pan with wine. (Heat until sauce forms.)
9. Add 2 cups broth, barley, and squash, and continue to cook over medium heat.
10. Once barley begins to thicken, add cheese and finish with herbs.
