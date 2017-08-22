Healthy Recipes
Chef Robert Irvine's Wild Mushroom and Butternut Barlotto
Fill your belly with this hearty meal.
Wild Mushroom and Butternut Barlotto Servings: 6
You'll need
- 5 cups low-sodium chicken broth (for barely)
- 2 cups pearl barley
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 medium butternut squash
- 5 tbsp olive oil, divided
- 2 shallots, minced
- 1 garlic clove, sliced
- 2 cups maitake mushrooms, sliced
- 2 cups oyster mushrooms, sliced
- 2 cups cremini mushrooms, quartered
- 1/2 cup white wine
- 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 2 tbsp fine herbs (chives, parsley, tarragon, chopped)
- Salt and pepper
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 ̊.
2. Bring 5 cups broth to a boil, and add barley and bay leaf.
3. Cook for 30–35 minutes. Spread on a sheet pan to cool.
4. Peel squash. Cut off the bottom, and split it down the center. Remove all seeds, then dice.
5. Toss squash with 2 Tbsp olive oil, then place on a baking sheet. Cook in oven 15–20 minutes.
6. In a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, add 3 tbsp olive oil, shallots, and garlic.
7. “Sweat” shallots and garlic, then add mushrooms. Sauté until tender.
8. De-glaze pan with wine. (Heat until sauce forms.)
9. Add 2 cups broth, barley, and squash, and continue to cook over medium heat.
10. Once barley begins to thicken, add cheese and finish with herbs.