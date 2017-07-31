Your local farmer's market is calling your name, and this colorful, healthy recipe with fresh, sweet cherries is the way to answer. Fresh fruits and veggies won't be abundant all year long, so now's the time to take advantage.

Cherry Hazelnut Muesli Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 min. | Cook time: 6 hrs. You'll need 1⁄2 cup uncooked oats

1 cup unsweetened soy milk

1 tsp pure maple syrup

1⁄2 cup fresh, pitted chopped dark sweet cherries, such as Bing

1⁄4 cup roughly chopped hazelnuts or other nuts

Fresh, dark cherries are most delicious and least expensive from June through August, and you can store them in the fridge until you're ready to dig in.

Food styling by Dana Bonagura