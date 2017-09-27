Chicken with Mushrooms and Thyme

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°. Heat the butter and olive oil over high heat in a heavy saucepan or skillet large enough to hold the chicken breasts in one layer. When the oil smokes, add the chicken breasts and season them with the salt and pepper. Sauté until golden brown, about 3 minutes on each side. Transfer to an oven-safe dish, and bake until the juices run clear when pierced with a knife, about 25 minutes. Remove to a plate, and keep warm.

2. Add the onion, garlic, and mushrooms to the drippings in the pan, and cook for about 1 minute over high heat. Add the vinegar and thyme, and continue cooking for about 1 minute. Add ½ cup of water, and cook until the liquid is reduced by half. Season to taste. To serve, slice each breast in half crosswise on the diagonal. Coat the chicken with the sauce, and sprinkle with chives.