Chicken No-tortilla Soup

Directions

1. Rinse and pat the chicken dry. Sprinkle the chicken with the chipotle powder, cumin, salt, and pepper.

2. Melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed pot over high heat. When the butter has melted, add the chicken and sear for 4 minutes on one side, or until the chicken starts to develop a brown crust. Flip the chicken over, then pour in the water and let simmer for 20 minutes. Remove the chicken, shred with two forks, and return to the cooking water in the pot.

3. Add the diced tomatoes with juice, lime juice, green onions, and jalapeños. Stir and spoon into individual serving bowls.

4. Garnish each bowl with the avocado and cilantro.