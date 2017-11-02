Healthy Recipes
Chicken No-tortilla Soup
Warm up your winter with this clean and hearty soup guaranteed to keep you satisfied while staying gluten-free, dairy-free, and Paleo-friendly.
This soup is simple to whip up and has a spicy blend that’s sure to satisfy. Top the soup with fresh cilantro and avocado. Try chilling the avocado first so it’s easier to cut and offers a contrasting temperature to the hot soup.
Chicken No-tortilla Soup Servings: 6
You'll need
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (about 2¼ lbs)
- 1 tsp chipotle powder
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp fine sea salt
- ½ tsp ground black pepper
- 2 tbsp salted butter 8 cups water or chicken broth
- 1 (28 oz) can diced tomatoes, with juice
- ⅓ cup fresh lime juice (about 3 limes)
- 1 bunch green onions, chopped
- 2 jalapeños, thinly sliced
- 1 avocado, cubed, for garnish
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
Recipe excerpted from Fed & Fit by Cassy Joy Garcia, NC (Victory Belt Publishing).
Directions
1. Rinse and pat the chicken dry. Sprinkle the chicken with the chipotle powder, cumin, salt, and pepper.
2. Melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed pot over high heat. When the butter has melted, add the chicken and sear for 4 minutes on one side, or until the chicken starts to develop a brown crust. Flip the chicken over, then pour in the water and let simmer for 20 minutes. Remove the chicken, shred with two forks, and return to the cooking water in the pot.
3. Add the diced tomatoes with juice, lime juice, green onions, and jalapeños. Stir and spoon into individual serving bowls.
4. Garnish each bowl with the avocado and cilantro.