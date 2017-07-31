Healthy Recipes
This Chilled Orange Bell Pepper & Pesto Soup Is The Perfect Summer Starter
This vibrantly colored soup is a nutritional powerhouse.
Carotenoids like alpha- and beta-carotene help fight cancer and heart disease; we convert those carotenoids into vitamin A to boost immunity, protect vision, and maintain skin health.
Chilled Orange Bell Pepper & Pesto Soup Servings: 2
You'll need
- ¼ small yellow onion, diced
- 1 tbsp plus 1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 large yellow bell pepper, cut into ½-inch pieces
- ½ tsp minced garlic
- ¼ tsp ground turmeric
- ¾ tsp salt
- 1 ½ tsp plain fat-free Greek yogurt
- 1 tsp prepared pesto sauce
- 1 tsp pine nuts
This hydrating, no-cook recipe preserves the high vitamin C content of bell peppers. Make it ahead of time and refrigerate, as it’s even more flavorful after a day or two.
Directions
1. Place onion, 1 tbsp olive oil, bell pepper, garlic, turmeric, and salt in a food processor or blender. Pulse until finely pureed. Transfer to mixing bowl.
2. Add yogurt to mixture; stir to combine.
3. To serve, divide soup evenly between 2 bowls. Garnish each bowl with ½ tsp olive oil, ½ tsp pesto sauce, and ½ tsp pine nuts.