This Chilled Orange Bell Pepper & Pesto Soup Is The Perfect Summer Starter

Carotenoids like alpha- and beta-carotene help fight cancer and heart disease; we convert those carotenoids into vitamin A to boost immunity, protect vision, and maintain skin health.

Chilled Orange Bell Pepper & Pesto Soup Servings: 2

You'll need ¼ small yellow onion, diced

1 tbsp plus 1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 large yellow bell pepper, cut into ½-inch pieces

½ tsp minced garlic

¼ tsp ground turmeric

¾ tsp salt

1 ½ tsp plain fat-free Greek yogurt

1 tsp prepared pesto sauce

1 tsp pine nuts

This hydrating, no-cook recipe preserves the high vitamin C content of bell peppers. Make it ahead of time and refrigerate, as it’s even more flavorful after a day or two.