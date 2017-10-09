The secret to this drink’s deliciously thick, fudgy consistency? Credit creamy avocado, along with dried plums, for natural sweetness and dissolved coffee to enhance the protein powder’s chocolatey flavor. The combo of protein, carbs, and healthy fats also makes it a stellar post-gym recovery aid.

Chocolate Fudge Milkshake You'll need 1 tsp instant espresso powder or finely ground coffee

1 cup almond milk or fat-free milk

1/2 small avocado

1 scoop chocolate protein powder

3 dried pitted plums

1 Tbsp cocoa powder

1⁄4 tsp cinnamon

1/8 tsp chili powder (optional)

1 cup ice cubes