This recipe takes only 15 minutes of prep time, and though it calls for a food processor, you can avoid that hassle by buying oat flour, which is sold at most grocery stores. If you want to make the recipe vegan, replace the whey protein powder with a plant-based alternative and use maple syrup instead of honey.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bars Servings: 12 bars
You'll need
- 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- ½ cup quick oats
- 3 scoops chocolate whey protein powder
- ½ cup organic brown rice crisps cereal
- ¼ cup honey
- ⅓ cup peanut butter
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1-2 Tbsp nondairy chocolate chips
Photo and recipe credit: Emily Miller of Life by Daily Burn
Directions
1. Line a 9×5” loaf pan with parchment paper or lightly grease with cooking spray.
2. Place rolled oats in food processor, and pulse until oats are a flour consistency.
3. In a medium bowl, mix processed rolled oats with quick oats, protein powder, and cereal.
4. In a small pan over medium heat, stir honey and peanut butter until melted and combined.
5. Remove from heat, and stir in vanilla extract. Pour peanut butter mixture over oats. Stir well.
6. Using hands, press mixture into prepared loaf pan.
7. In microwave, melt chocolate chips for 1 minute, and then 30-second intervals, stirring in-between, until fully melted. Use a fork to drizzle chocolate over bars.
8. Let cool in refrigerator for 30 minutes before slicing into 12 bars.