This recipe takes only 15 minutes of prep time, and though it calls for a food processor, you can avoid that hassle by buying oat flour, which is sold at most grocery stores. If you want to make the recipe vegan, replace the whey protein powder with a plant-based alternative and use maple syrup instead of honey.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bars Servings: 12 bars

You'll need 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

½ cup quick oats

3 scoops chocolate whey protein powder

½ cup organic brown rice crisps cereal

¼ cup honey

⅓ cup peanut butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

1-2 Tbsp nondairy chocolate chips

Photo and recipe credit: Emily Miller of Life by Daily Burn