A rich sweet with muscle-building chocolate protein powder and peanut flour, these truffles roll up quickly and are ready in an hour.
Chocolate-protein Truffles Servings: 8
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 1 hour
You'll need
- 1⁄4 cup chocolate protein powder
- 1⁄4 cup peanut flour
- 1 Tbsp no-added-sugar cocoa (plus a little extra for rolling the truffles in)
- 1 Tbsp sweetener
- 2 Tbsp milk
Directions
1. In a bowl, mix together protein powder, flour, cocoa, and sweetener. Combine fully before adding milk.
2. Stir everything together until it forms a crumbly mixture. Knead with hands until it forms a dough.
3. Divide mix into eight parts and roll into balls. Dust on some extra cocoa, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Use a storage container or cover with plastic wrap to keep truffles moist.