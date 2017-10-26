Chocolate-protein Truffles

Directions

1. In a bowl, mix together protein powder, flour, cocoa, and sweetener. Combine fully before adding milk.

2. Stir everything together until it forms a crumbly mixture. Knead with hands until it forms a dough.

3. Divide mix into eight parts and roll into balls. Dust on some extra cocoa, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Use a storage container or cover with plastic wrap to keep truffles moist.