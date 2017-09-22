Chorizo and Breakfast Scramble

Directions

1. Melt the butter in a hot frying pan or heavy-bottomed pot over high heat. If using link sausage, squeeze the sausage out of its casing. When the butter is completely melted, reduce the heat to medium-high and add the chorizo. Break up the chorizo using a spoon or heat-resistant rubber spatula. Cook until the chorizo is crispy, 10 to 15 minutes.

2. When the chorizo is crispy, pour the eggs into the pan and lower the heat to medium. Using your rubber spatula or spoon, slowly stir the eggs until they’re combined with the chorizo and cooked through, five to six minutes.

3. Add the lime juice, salt, pepper, and most of the cilantro to the pan, reserving some cilantro for garnish. Stir to combine.

4. Serve warm, garnished with the remaining cilantro and lime wedges, if using.