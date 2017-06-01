Healthy Recipes
Cilantro Mint Marinade
Add these herbs to your marinade for both health benefits and flavor.
If you hate cilantro, blame your parents. Apparently some people think this herb tastes like soapy water, a trait that is entirely genetic. If you’re lucky enough to love cilantro, then you should know it’s rich in vitamin K, which you need for bone health and blood clotting. It’s also a great antibacterial agent thanks to a compound called dodecanal, which can kill salmonella.
- ½ cup mint
- 1 cup cilantro
- 1½ teaspoons freshly grated ginger
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1½ tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 avocados
- ¼ teaspoon Kosher salt
- Pinch ground pepper
As for mint: What doesn’t this breath-freshening, leafy herb do? Mint lowers inflammation, helps you digest better, can calm you down, and might even help prevent overeating. (No more cravings after dinner.) Time to load it into your marinades for a double dose of flavor and health benefits.
Try it on: chicken skewers, beef, or grilled vegetables
Recipe and photo courtesy Jessica Fishman Levinson, M.S., R.D.N., C.D.N., of nutritioulicious.com.