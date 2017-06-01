If you hate cilantro, blame your parents. Apparently some people think this herb tastes like soapy water, a trait that is entirely genetic. If you’re lucky enough to love cilantro, then you should know it’s rich in vitamin K, which you need for bone health and blood clotting. It’s also a great antibacterial agent thanks to a compound called dodecanal, which can kill salmonella.

Cilantro Mint Marinade You'll need ½ cup mint

1 cup cilantro

1½ teaspoons freshly grated ginger

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1½ tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 avocados

¼ teaspoon Kosher salt

Pinch ground pepper

As for mint: What doesn’t this breath-freshening, leafy herb do? Mint lowers inflammation, helps you digest better, can calm you down, and might even help prevent overeating. (No more cravings after dinner.) Time to load it into your marinades for a double dose of flavor and health benefits.

Try it on: chicken skewers, beef, or grilled vegetables

Recipe and photo courtesy Jessica Fishman Levinson, M.S., R.D.N., C.D.N., of nutritioulicious.com.