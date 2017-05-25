The Classic Pizza

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°F; set pizza dough out at room temp for about 20 minutes.

2. Sprinkle a clean work surface with flour; roll dough into a ½-inch flat, 10- to 12-inch round or rectangle. Place it on a baking sheet or in a cast-iron pan, brush with olive oil, and sprinkle with ¹/8 tsp salt.

3. Place dough in oven and prebake for about 10 minutes, then remove. Top pizza with marinara sauce, mozzarella, and oregano, and bake on the middle rack for 12 to 15 more minutes.

4. Remove from oven and sprinkle with remaining sea salt and chili flakes, plus basil and sun-dried tomatoes if desired.