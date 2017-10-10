Healthy Recipes
One-pot Meal: Tortellini and Escarole Soup
Make meal time effortless by throwing a couple ingredients into a pot.
Shiitake mushrooms contain an ingredient called eritadenine, which allows the body tissues to absorb cholesterol and keep it from circulating through the blood. Mushrooms also contain anti-viral and anti-cancer properties.
Tortellini and Escarole Soup
You'll need
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 6 mushrooms, stemmed and sliced
- 7 cups low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth
- 5 cups chopped escarole
- 1 9-oz. pkg. mushroom or cheese tortellini, cooked
- Grated Parmesan cheese (optional)
Escarole is high in vitamin A, which supports eye health, but it's also high in vitamin K. Vitamin K is responsible for blood clotting, strong bone health, and aids in cell growth. Just a ½ cup provides approximately 70% of your suggested daily value.
Directions
1. In large pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and mushrooms, and cook, stirring often, until softened, about 3 minutes.
2. Add broth, and bring to a simmer. Add escarole, and cook for two minutes. Add cooked tortellini, and heat through. Serve hot, sprinkled with Parmesan if desired.