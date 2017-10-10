One-pot Meal: Tortellini and Escarole Soup

Shiitake mushrooms contain an ingredient called eritadenine, which allows the body tissues to absorb cholesterol and keep it from circulating through the blood. Mushrooms also contain anti-viral and anti-cancer properties.

Tortellini and Escarole Soup You'll need 2 tsp olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

6 mushrooms, stemmed and sliced

7 cups low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth

5 cups chopped escarole

1 9-oz. pkg. mushroom or cheese tortellini, cooked

Grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Escarole is high in vitamin A, which supports eye health, but it's also high in vitamin K. Vitamin K is responsible for blood clotting, strong bone health, and aids in cell growth. Just a ½ cup provides approximately 70% of your suggested daily value.