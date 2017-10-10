Healthy Recipes

One-pot Meal: Tortellini and Escarole Soup

Make meal time effortless by throwing a couple ingredients into a pot.

Linda Stephens thumbnail by RD
Tortellini and Escarole Soup
Bonnie Trafelet/Chicago Tribune/MCT via Getty Images
Calories 162
Protein 6g
Fat 4g
Carbs 26g
Fiber 3g
Sodium 454mg
Bonnie Trafelet/Chicago Tribune/MCT via Getty Images

Shiitake mushrooms contain an ingredient called eritadenine, which allows the body tissues to absorb cholesterol and keep it from circulating through the blood. Mushrooms also contain anti-viral and anti-cancer properties.

Tortellini and Escarole Soup
You'll need
  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 6 mushrooms, stemmed and sliced
  • 7 cups low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth
  • 5 cups chopped escarole
  • 1 9-oz. pkg. mushroom or cheese tortellini, cooked
  • Grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Escarole is high in vitamin A, which supports eye health, but it's also high in vitamin K. Vitamin K is responsible for blood clotting, strong bone health, and aids in cell growth. Just a ½ cup provides approximately 70% of your suggested daily value.

Directions 
1. In large pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and mushrooms, and cook, stirring often, until softened, about 3 minutes.
2. Add broth, and bring to a simmer. Add escarole, and cook for two minutes. Add cooked tortellini, and heat through. Serve hot, sprinkled with Parmesan if desired.
Topics:
Comments