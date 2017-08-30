Cocoa Skirt Steak with Sweet Potato Wedges

Directions

1. In a shallow dish, combine cocoa powder, brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, salt, allspice, and thyme. Add steak, and coat both sides with rub.

2. Poke potatoes in a few places with a fork, then microwave on high for 5 minutes, or until tender but not cooked through. When cool enough to handle, slice into ½-inch rounds. Lightly brush rounds with oil, and season with salt and pepper.

3. Build a hot fire in a charcoal grill, or heat a gas grill to medium-high. Grease grill grate with oil. Grill steak for 2 minutes, then rotate 45° to make diamond grill marks. Grill 2 minutes more, and flip steaks. Grill 2 minutes, rotate steaks 45°, and continue cooking until an internal temperature of 130° is reached (for medium-rare). Remove from grill, and let rest 10 minutes before slicing.

4. Grill sweet potatoes until cooked through and grill marks appear, about 3 minutes per side.

5. Blend together 1 Tbsp olive oil, sun-dried tomatoes, red pepper, lemon juice, and chili flakes. Add water, 1 Tbsp at a time, to help with blending.

6. Serve steak with tomato sauce and sweet potato wedges.