Cocoa Skirt Steak with Sweet Potato Wedges
Spice up your steak-and-potatoes night with this flavorful recipe.
If you’re a meat-and-potatoes kind of guy, then this one is for you. The natural bitterness of the cocoa rub complements the rich, beefy flavor of lean skirt steak, while a sun-dried tomato sauce is an upgrade to bottled ketchup. Partially cooking the sweet potatoes in the microwave ensures that they’ll cook faster on the grill.
Cocoa Skirt Steak with Sweet Potato Wedges Servings: 2
You'll need
- 1 tbsp cocoa powder
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp allspice powder
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- 1 lb skirt steak
- 2 medium sweet potatoes
- 1 tsbp olive oil, plus more for grilling
- salt and pepper
- 1/3 cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes
- 1/2 cup roasted red pepper
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 tsp red chili flakes
Chef's tip: Slicing into your beef or game meat steaks too soon causes the juices to run out. Letting it rest for several minutes post-grill, before slicing, allows the flavorful juices to spread throughout the steak and gives the muscle fibers time to relax, leading to more tender meat.
Directions
1. In a shallow dish, combine cocoa powder, brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, salt, allspice, and thyme. Add steak, and coat both sides with rub.
2. Poke potatoes in a few places with a fork, then microwave on high for 5 minutes, or until tender but not cooked through. When cool enough to handle, slice into ½-inch rounds. Lightly brush rounds with oil, and season with salt and pepper.
3. Build a hot fire in a charcoal grill, or heat a gas grill to medium-high. Grease grill grate with oil. Grill steak for 2 minutes, then rotate 45° to make diamond grill marks. Grill 2 minutes more, and flip steaks. Grill 2 minutes, rotate steaks 45°, and continue cooking until an internal temperature of 130° is reached (for medium-rare). Remove from grill, and let rest 10 minutes before slicing.
4. Grill sweet potatoes until cooked through and grill marks appear, about 3 minutes per side.
5. Blend together 1 Tbsp olive oil, sun-dried tomatoes, red pepper, lemon juice, and chili flakes. Add water, 1 Tbsp at a time, to help with blending.
6. Serve steak with tomato sauce and sweet potato wedges.