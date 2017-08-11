Coconut Lime Flounder in Parchment Paper

Directions

1. In a small bowl, whisk together the coconut cream, lime zest, and soy sauce.

2. Place 1 piece of parchment paper flat on the counter. On the lower half lay down 3 rings of lime and then a layer of 3 basil leaves. Place the fish on top of the basil and lime. Spoon 2 tsp. of the coconut mixture over the fish and sprinkle it with 1 Tbsp. of shredded coconut. Fold the parchment paper in half over the fish. Working your way around, gently roll the edge of the open sides of the paper, tucking the ends under the packet. Repeat this step for the remaining 3 packets.

3. At this time, you can store the raw-fish packets in the refrigerator and cook as needed.

4. To cook, place up to 2 packets on a baking sheet, and roast until the fish is opaque and reaches an internal temperature of 145º—about 10 minutes. Using a sharp knife, carefully cut several 3-inch slits in the packets.

5. Store the uncooked packets for up to 3 days. Once cooked, transfer the fish and seasonings to a resealable container and refrigerate for up to 5 days.