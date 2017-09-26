Coconut Shrimp Jalapeno Poppers

Directions

1. Start the Traeger on smoke with the lid open until the fire is established (about 5 minutes). Preheat to high heat, lid closed, for 10 to 15 minutes.

2. Rinse, and season the shrimp with the Salmon Shake.

3. Drizzle the shrimp with olive oil, and cook on the Traeger for about 5 minutes per side or until the shrimp is opaque. Remove the shrimp, and let cool.

4. Turn the grill down to 350°. Meanwhile, get those poppers going.

5. Cut the jalapenos in half, and remove the stems and seeds.

6. Chop the shrimp and mix together the softened cream cheese, chopped shrimp, 1/2 teaspoon of the Salmon Shake, and 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro.

7. Load a generous amount of the filling in each pepper half. Top with a sprinkle of coconut.

8. Wrap each stuffed pepper with a slice of bacon, and place on a foil-covered baking sheet.

9. Cook the peppers on the grill for about 45 minutes or until the bacon fat has rendered and the cream cheese is golden. Enjoy.