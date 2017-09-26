Healthy Recipes
Coconut Shrimp Jalapeno Poppers
A new take on a party staple that will please just about everyone.
Jalapeno poppers are a party pleaser, but you can do more than just stuff a pepper with cheese. Adding shrimp and wrapping it all in bacon will make sure your guests will come back for seconds.
Coconut Shrimp Jalapeno Poppers Servings: 6-8
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 55
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 55
You'll need
- 4 jalapenos
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened (use low-fat if you'd like)
- 6-12 shrimp, peeled and deveined
- Traeger Salmon Shake seasonings
- olive oil
- 12 slices bacon
- 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
- 2 tbsp. fresh chopped cilantro
Directions
1. Start the Traeger on smoke with the lid open until the fire is established (about 5 minutes). Preheat to high heat, lid closed, for 10 to 15 minutes.
2. Rinse, and season the shrimp with the Salmon Shake.
3. Drizzle the shrimp with olive oil, and cook on the Traeger for about 5 minutes per side or until the shrimp is opaque. Remove the shrimp, and let cool.
4. Turn the grill down to 350°. Meanwhile, get those poppers going.
5. Cut the jalapenos in half, and remove the stems and seeds.
6. Chop the shrimp and mix together the softened cream cheese, chopped shrimp, 1/2 teaspoon of the Salmon Shake, and 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro.
7. Load a generous amount of the filling in each pepper half. Top with a sprinkle of coconut.
8. Wrap each stuffed pepper with a slice of bacon, and place on a foil-covered baking sheet.
9. Cook the peppers on the grill for about 45 minutes or until the bacon fat has rendered and the cream cheese is golden. Enjoy.