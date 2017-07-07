Healthy Recipes

Cook at Home to Save Money and Eat Healthier

Get familiar with your kitchen to benefit your health and wallet.

Recent research from the University of Washington confirms that the more you prepare food at home, the healthier you’ll eat and you’ll even save a few bucks along the way.

The study showed that those who ate a majority of home-cooked meals saved as much as $133 a month on food costs, which is enough for a gym membership and then some.

Here are a few quick and easy recipes you can whip up at home for a nutritious, protein-packed meal: 

15-Minute Tex-Mex Chicken Salad

The Ultimate 15-Minute Steak Recipe

Salmon and Salsa: 15-Minute Super Meal

 

 

