Corn Chowder With Ground Chicken

Directions

1. In a large Dutch oven or soup pot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery, and garlic; sauté 2–3 minutes, or until tender.

2. Add broth, potatoes, corn, thyme, salt, and pepper. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low, and cook for 10–15 minutes until potatoes are tender. Stir occasionally.

3. Stir in chicken; cook two minutes until mixture is heated through. Transfer three cups to a large blender. Remove stopper, and cover hole with a folded towel; blend until almost smooth. Stir into remaining soup mixture. Ladle soup into serving bowls, and garnish with thyme, if desired.