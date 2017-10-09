Using 98% fat-free ground chicken will provide high protein with less fat, and be sure to use organic corn because it's nonGMO. As for the potatoes in this recipe, they will give you a potassium punch. Low potassium levels or deficiencies can put you at risk for high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and digestive disorders.
Corn Chowder With Ground Chicken Servings: 1
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 30
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 30
You'll need
- 1 Tbsp butter
- 1 medium (110g) onion, chopped
- 2 medium (80g) celery stalks, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 (32-oz or 910-g) container reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 2 yukon gold potatoes, diced (about 2 cups)
- 2 cups (280g) fresh or frozen corn kernels
- 1 Tbsp fresh thyme or 1 tsp dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 2 cups (280g) rotisserie-cooked chicken breast, shredded
- 4 sprigs thyme for garnish, if desired
Directions
1. In a large Dutch oven or soup pot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery, and garlic; sauté 2–3 minutes, or until tender.
2. Add broth, potatoes, corn, thyme, salt, and pepper. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low, and cook for 10–15 minutes until potatoes are tender. Stir occasionally.
3. Stir in chicken; cook two minutes until mixture is heated through. Transfer three cups to a large blender. Remove stopper, and cover hole with a folded towel; blend until almost smooth. Stir into remaining soup mixture. Ladle soup into serving bowls, and garnish with thyme, if desired.