When you think of creamy dishes, you probably immediately think of dishes filled with calories. Not so with this salad, which uses greek yogurt as a flavorful thickener. This is guaranteed to be unlike any other taco salad you've ever had.
Creamy Taco Salad
You'll need
- 3/4 cup non-fat Greek yogurt
- 1 15-oz can 50% less sodium white beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 15-oz can can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 4-oz can diced green chills
- 1 15-oz can diced tomatoes
- 1 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 1 cup frozen or fresh corn
- 1 1/2 pounds shredded precooked chicken breast
- 2 tbsp fresh squeezed lime
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- 1 tbsp fresh oregano, chopped
- 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tbsp dried cilantro
- 2 tsp Mrs. Dash Fiesta Lime Seasoning Blend
Directions
1. Place 1/2 cup broth and white beans in a blender, and puree.
2. Add yogurt, and blend again.
3. Pour liquid into slow cooker. NOTE: Be sure to rinse and drain black beans and chicken well before adding to slow cooker.
4. Add remaining ingredients, and stir well.
5. Cover, and cook on high for 2 hours or on low for 4-5 hours.