Creamy Taco Salad

Try our Mexican take on chicken pot pie.

Calories 275
Protein 32g
Fat 2g
Carbs 36g
Fiber 11gg
When you think of creamy dishes, you probably immediately think of dishes filled with calories. Not so with this salad, which uses greek yogurt as a flavorful thickener. This is guaranteed to be unlike any other taco salad you've ever had.

You'll need
  • 3/4 cup non-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 15-oz can 50% less sodium white beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 15-oz can can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 4-oz can diced green chills
  • 1 15-oz can diced tomatoes
  • 1 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup frozen or fresh corn
  • 1 1/2 pounds shredded precooked chicken breast
  • 2 tbsp fresh squeezed lime
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/2 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tbsp fresh oregano, chopped
  • 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tbsp dried cilantro
  • 2 tsp Mrs. Dash Fiesta Lime Seasoning Blend
Directions 
1. Place 1/2 cup broth and white beans in a blender, and puree.
2. Add yogurt, and blend again.
3. Pour liquid into slow cooker. NOTE: Be sure to rinse and drain black beans and chicken well before adding to slow cooker.
4. Add remaining ingredients, and stir well.
5. Cover, and cook on high for 2 hours or on low for 4-5 hours.
