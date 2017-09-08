Creamy Taco Salad

Directions

1. Place 1/2 cup broth and white beans in a blender, and puree.

2. Add yogurt, and blend again.

3. Pour liquid into slow cooker. NOTE: Be sure to rinse and drain black beans and chicken well before adding to slow cooker.

4. Add remaining ingredients, and stir well.

5. Cover, and cook on high for 2 hours or on low for 4-5 hours.