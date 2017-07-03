Healthy Recipes
Creamy Tarragon Salad Dressing
Liven up your salad by adding flavor and protein without losing healthy nutrients.
This zesty tarragon dressing is made with heart-healthy extra-virgin olive oil and plain Greek yogurt, which provides the creaminess as well as 2g of protein in a serving.
You'll need
- ½ cup plain low-fat Greek Yogurt
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon (or ½ teaspoon dried)
- 2 teaspoons lemon zest
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Lemon juice and zest—along with fresh tarragon, Dijon mustard, Parmesan cheese, and a bit of maple syrup—make this a dressing that will liven up any salad.
Recipe courtesy of Janice Newell Bissex, M.S., R.D.N., at JaniceCooks.com.
Directions
1. Add all ingredients to a mason jar. Cover, and shake vigorously.