This zesty tarragon dressing is made with heart-healthy extra-virgin olive oil and plain Greek yogurt, which provides the creaminess as well as 2g of protein in a serving.

Creamy Tarragon Salad Dressing You'll need ½ cup plain low-fat Greek Yogurt

¼ cup olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon (or ½ teaspoon dried)

2 teaspoons lemon zest

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Lemon juice and zest—along with fresh tarragon, Dijon mustard, Parmesan cheese, and a bit of maple syrup—make this a dressing that will liven up any salad.

Recipe courtesy of Janice Newell Bissex, M.S., R.D.N., at JaniceCooks.com.