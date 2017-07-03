Healthy Recipes

Creamy Tarragon Salad Dressing

Liven up your salad by adding flavor and protein without losing healthy nutrients.

This zesty tarragon dressing is made with heart-healthy extra-virgin olive oil and plain Greek yogurt, which provides the creaminess as well as 2g of protein in a serving.

You'll need
  • ½ cup plain low-fat Greek Yogurt
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon (or ½ teaspoon dried)
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Lemon juice and zest—along with fresh tarragon, Dijon mustard, Parmesan cheese, and a bit of maple syrup—make this a dressing that will liven up any salad.

Recipe courtesy of Janice Newell Bissex, M.S., R.D.N., at JaniceCooks.com.

Directions 
1. Add all ingredients to a mason jar. Cover, and shake vigorously.
