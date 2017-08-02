Curried Chicken Lentil Burger

Directions

1. Heat butter in a large skillet, over medium heat. Sauté onion and apple until soft, about 5 minutes.

2. Stir in garlic, curry powder, and thyme, cook 2 minutes longer. Remove from heat.

3. Add ground chicken, lentils, panko, mustard, egg, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Stir just to combine. Cover, and refrigerate 1 hour.

4. Shape burgers into 6 patties.

5. Preheat and brush grill with canola oil. Cook burgers 6-7 minutes per side over medium-high heat. Flip once. Cook until no longer pink in middle.

6. Serve on hamburger bun, and top with condiments as desired.