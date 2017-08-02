Healthy Recipes
Curried Chicken Lentil Burger
This tasty chicken burger makes for an unlikely source of fiber.
Boost the fiber in your chicken burger with lentils—and get bonus points for incorporating plant-based protein into your day.
Curried Chicken Lentil Burger Servings: 6
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 15
You'll need
- 3 Tbsp butter
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 1 small apple, cored, peel left on, finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tsp curry powder
- 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
- 1 1⁄3 lb ground chicken
- 1 cup cooked or canned green lentils, drained and rinse
- ½ cup panko bread crumbs
- 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 large egg
- 1 tsp sea salt
- ½ tsp ground black pepper canola oil, for the grill
- 6 hamburger buns
- Optional garnishes: aged white cheddar slices, bacon, tomato slices, lettuce, pickles, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup.
Recipe and photo credit: lentils.org
Directions
1. Heat butter in a large skillet, over medium heat. Sauté onion and apple until soft, about 5 minutes.
2. Stir in garlic, curry powder, and thyme, cook 2 minutes longer. Remove from heat.
3. Add ground chicken, lentils, panko, mustard, egg, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Stir just to combine. Cover, and refrigerate 1 hour.
4. Shape burgers into 6 patties.
5. Preheat and brush grill with canola oil. Cook burgers 6-7 minutes per side over medium-high heat. Flip once. Cook until no longer pink in middle.
6. Serve on hamburger bun, and top with condiments as desired.