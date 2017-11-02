Curry and butternut squash blend together perfectly, and this is the perfect fall soup. On those cool days, combining spice and sweetness will warm you right up. Make this recipe dairy-free by subbing in oil for ghee or butter.

Curry Butternut Squash Soup Servings: 6

You'll need 1 tbsp ghee, unsalted butter, avocado oil, or extra-virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1 large onion, diced

¼ cup coconut sugar

1½ tbsp curry powder, plus more to taste

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

2 tsp fine sea salt, plus more to taste

1 butternut squash (about 3 lbs), peeled, seeded, and cubed

1 quart (32 oz) chicken broth

½ cup full-fat coconut milk, plus more for garnish

1 tbsp ground cumin

½ tsp turmeric powder

Recipe excerpted from Lexi’s Clean Kitchen: 150 Delicious Paleo-Friendly Recipes to Nourish Your Life by Alexis Kornblum (Victory Belt Publishing).