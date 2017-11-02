Healthy Recipes
Curry Butternut Squash Soup
This hearty soup will warm you up and fuel your fitness progress.
Curry and butternut squash blend together perfectly, and this is the perfect fall soup. On those cool days, combining spice and sweetness will warm you right up. Make this recipe dairy-free by subbing in oil for ghee or butter.
Curry Butternut Squash Soup Servings: 6
You'll need
- 1 tbsp ghee, unsalted butter, avocado oil, or extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 large onion, diced
- ¼ cup coconut sugar
- 1½ tbsp curry powder, plus more to taste
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
- 2 tsp fine sea salt, plus more to taste
- 1 butternut squash (about 3 lbs), peeled, seeded, and cubed
- 1 quart (32 oz) chicken broth
- ½ cup full-fat coconut milk, plus more for garnish
- 1 tbsp ground cumin
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
Recipe excerpted from Lexi’s Clean Kitchen: 150 Delicious Paleo-Friendly Recipes to Nourish Your Life by Alexis Kornblum (Victory Belt Publishing).
Directions
1. In a large pot over medium heat, melt ghee or heat oil, then add garlic. When garlic is fragrant (about 2 minutes), add onion and sauté until translucent, about 5 minutes.
2. Add coconut sugar and spices and cook until the spices are fragrant, about 2 minutes.
3. Add cubed butternut squash and cook for 5 until the squash begins to soften. Add broth and coconut milk and bring to a boil. Once at a boil, turn down heat and simmer until squash is tender, about 20 minutes.
4. Purée the soup in batches in a blender until it is smooth and creamy. Return the soup to the pot, bring to a boil, and let reduce for 10 minutes, until thickened slightly. Taste the soup and add more curry powder, salt, and/or pepper, if desired.
5. Garnish with croutons and/or chopped cilantro, if desired, a drizzle of coconut milk, and a pinch of ground black pepper.