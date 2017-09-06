Healthy Recipes
Delectable Black Bean Brownie Recipe
Get the mouth-watering goodness, minus the carbs, with this delicious dessert.
Black beans are an excellent source of protein and fiber, and they can be swapped in for flour in baked goods. Enjoy two of these brownie bites and get almost 15g of protein.
Black Bean Brownies Servings: 12
You'll need
- 1 15-oz can of black beans
- 1/2 cup chocolate protein powder
- 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup coconut sugar
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 3 eggs
- 3 tbsp coconut oil
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp salt
Directions
1. Add all the ingredients to a blender or food processor, and puree for 2 to 3 minutes.
2. Divide the batter evenly among 12 lightly greased slots of a standard-size muffin tin, and bake at 350° for 20 to 25 minutes, until tops are dried and hardened.