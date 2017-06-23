The Diet-Friendly Blueberry Balsamic Salad Dressing

This sweet and savory dressing has no added sugar. It gets its sweetness from blueberries, so you’re benefiting from additional fiber and antioxidants for fewer calories. The fat in this dressing comes from avocado for even more fiber and anti-inflammatory vitamin E.

Blueberry Balsamic Salad Dressing You'll need 1/2 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/2 avocado

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Pinch each of salt and black pepper