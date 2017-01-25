Healthy Recipes

Eat: Protein-Rich, Meatless Meal

Start your morning with a vegetarian breakfast that packs protein and vitamin C.

Calories 479
Protein 28g
Fat 28g
Carbs 32g

Put the pep in your step with this delicious, morning muscle-maker. One bell pepper provides twice your daily allowance of vitamin C, which has shown  to be as effective for heart health as taking a walk. 

EGG FRITTATA WITH BELL PEPPERS Servings: 1
You'll need
  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • 1/2 red bell pepper, cut into thin strips
  • 1/2 yellow bell pepper, cut into thin strips
  • 1/4 small onion, cut into thin strips
  • 3 whole eggs
  • 1 tbsp feta cheese
  • 1 slice sprouted-grain bread
  • 1 tbsp peanut butter

Directions 
1. Heat oil in a medium-size skillet over medium heat. Add bell peppers and onion and cook until tender, about 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
2. Crack eggs into a bowl and whisk until well blended. Add to skillet.
3. Top with feta cheese. Cover and cook until eggs are no longer runny, about 3 minutes.
4. Toast bread; top with peanut butter.
