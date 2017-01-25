Eat: Protein-Rich, Meatless Meal

Put the pep in your step with this delicious, morning muscle-maker. One bell pepper provides twice your daily allowance of vitamin C, which has shown to be as effective for heart health as taking a walk.

EGG FRITTATA WITH BELL PEPPERS Servings: 1

You'll need 2 tsp olive oil

1/2 red bell pepper, cut into thin strips

1/2 yellow bell pepper, cut into thin strips

1/4 small onion, cut into thin strips

3 whole eggs

1 tbsp feta cheese

1 slice sprouted-grain bread

1 tbsp peanut butter

