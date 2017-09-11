Healthy Recipes

Farfalle With Chicken and Pesto

A totally simple, lightened-up pasta with grilled chicken

Calories 539
Protein 40g
Fat 8g
Carbs 79g
Fiber 4g
Marielle, Bruno/Getty Images

When eaten in moderation, pasta can be quite good for you. It's rich with complex carbs, and, when combined with grilled chicken, it can be a healthy post-workout option.

Farfalle With Chicken and Pesto Servings: 4
Prep time: 5   |   Cook time: 30
You'll need
  • 8 oz. farfalle
  • 1/2 cup reserved pasta water
  • 1/2 lb. fresh green beans, ends trimmed
  • 2 cups prepackaged grilled chicken
  • 1/2 cup reduced-fat pesto sauce
Directions 
1. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, and reserve 1/2 cup pasta water.
2. Meanwhile, place green beans in a shallow pan with enough water to cover them, and steam over medium heat for 15 minutes. Drain.
3. Cut chicken into bite-size pieces.
4. Combine pasta, pesto, water, chicken, and green beans in a large bowl, and stir to combine.
