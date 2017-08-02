Healthy Recipes
Feta-Stuffed Turkey Burgers
A creamy, spicy, and cheesy turkey burger that's packed with protein.
These burgers offer a lean source of protein—without sacrificing any of the flavor. Grated onion mixed into the meat creates juicy and delicious burgers, feta stuffed in the middle adds for a creamy bite, and the heat from the jalapeños makes these burgers so delicious, you won't even miss the beef. They're even great wrapped in Bibb lettuce or green cabbage if a traditional bun doesn't fit your carb macros.
Feta-Stuffed Turkey Burgers Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 20
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 20
You'll need
- Burgers
- 4 oz feta cheese
- 1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 Tbsp lemon zest
- 1 medium jalapeño, diced
- 1 lb. ground turkey meat
- 3 Tbsp yellow onion, grated
- 1 Tbsp garlic minced (1 large or 2 small cloves)
- 1 Tbsp fresh or 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp ground black pepper
- 1 small-medium red onion, sliced
- Lettuce to serve
- 4 buns
- 1 jalapeño, sliced (optional)
- Creamy Lemon Herb Sauce
- 1/4 cup fresh dill
- 1/4 cup fresh oregano
- 1/2 cup fresh basil
- 2 Tbsp lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp mayo, vegan mayo, or Greek yogurt
- 1 tsp lemon zest
- 1/2 tsp salt
Recipe and photo credit: Alyssa Rodgers of The Mexitalian.
Directions
1. In a small bowl, mash the feta. Add the olive oil, lemon zest, and jalapeño. Continue to mash until no chunks of feta remain.
2. To make the burgers, mix the turkey meat, grated onion, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Form the meat into four patties on a large cutting board. Create a well in each burger and fill with a heaping Tbsp. of the feta mixture. Cover the cheese with the burger meat and form into a 2" patty. The burgers can be grilled immediately but will be easier to handle if refrigerated first.
3. To prepare the sauce, add all of the ingredients to a blender or food processor, and blend until smooth, about 3 minutes.
4. Preheat the grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Lightly oil, then cook for about 5 minutes and flip, cooking about 3-5 more minutes until no longer pink.
5. While the burgers rest, cook the sliced onions on the grill, cook for 2 minutes then flip and cook for an additional 2 minutes until soft and slightly browned.
6. Serve the burgers on fresh buns with lettuce, grilled onion, jalapeños (if desired), and creamy lemon herb sauce.