Feta-Stuffed Turkey Burgers

Directions

1. In a small bowl, mash the feta. Add the olive oil, lemon zest, and jalapeño. Continue to mash until no chunks of feta remain.

2. To make the burgers, mix the turkey meat, grated onion, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Form the meat into four patties on a large cutting board. Create a well in each burger and fill with a heaping Tbsp. of the feta mixture. Cover the cheese with the burger meat and form into a 2" patty. The burgers can be grilled immediately but will be easier to handle if refrigerated first.

3. To prepare the sauce, add all of the ingredients to a blender or food processor, and blend until smooth, about 3 minutes.

4. Preheat the grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Lightly oil, then cook for about 5 minutes and flip, cooking about 3-5 more minutes until no longer pink.

5. While the burgers rest, cook the sliced onions on the grill, cook for 2 minutes then flip and cook for an additional 2 minutes until soft and slightly browned.

6. Serve the burgers on fresh buns with lettuce, grilled onion, jalapeños (if desired), and creamy lemon herb sauce.