Figure Competitor Judy Weichman's Chocolate Protein Cookies

Let's be real here: Just because you spend hours at the gym doesn't mean you don't enjoy cookies. However, a little treat doesn't need to be terrible for you. Try these protein-packed cookies courtesy of figure competitor Judy Weichmann.

Chocolate Protein Cookies You'll need 4 scoops chocolate protein powder

1 cup oat flour

1 cup almond butter

1 ⅓ cups unsweetened applesauce

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp sea salt

Handful of dairy-free semisweet chocolate chips (such as Enjoy Life Foods)