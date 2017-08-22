Healthy Recipes
Figure Competitor Judy Weichman's Chocolate Protein Cookies
Need a snack that won't hurt your gains? Try this.
Let's be real here: Just because you spend hours at the gym doesn't mean you don't enjoy cookies. However, a little treat doesn't need to be terrible for you. Try these protein-packed cookies courtesy of figure competitor Judy Weichmann.
Chocolate Protein Cookies
You'll need
- 4 scoops chocolate protein powder
- 1 cup oat flour
- 1 cup almond butter
- 1 ⅓ cups unsweetened applesauce
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ½ tsp sea salt
- Handful of dairy-free semisweet chocolate chips (such as Enjoy Life Foods)
Directions
1. Mix all ingredients together. Shape mix into small balls, and flatten.
2. Bake at 350° for 5 to 6 minutes in preheated oven. Remove from oven before completely done.
3. Refrigerate cookies after cooled.