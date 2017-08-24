Healthy Recipes
Flank Steak with Beer-Caramelized Onions
The heavyweight champion of steaks: flank paired with beer. What's not to love?
There is no more clutch cut of steak than flank—it’s inexpensive, readily available in the meat department, and provides a laudable protein-to-fat ratio of 3-to-1. Pair it with beer, and now it’s a real winner. Like round steak, the flank cut, which hails from the abdominal muscles of the cow, is best treated with a marinade before grilling.
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 30
- 1/4 cup olive oil, plus more for grilling
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1/3 cup orange juice
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 1/2 lbs flank steak
- 1 Tbsp butter
- 1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
- salt and pepper
- 2 tsp brown sugar
- 1/2 cup cup dark beer (like a stout or porter)
- 2 tsp whole-grain Dijon mustard
Chef's tip: To achieve the aesthetically pleasing crosshatch pattern of criss-crossing grill marks, be sure to turn your steaks halfway on the same side before flipping over—your friends will be impressed. Also, once you’ve nailed the grilling part, and the meat is rested, don’t forget to slice thinly across the grain to guarantee a more tender bite.