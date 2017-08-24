Flank Steak with Beer-Caramelized Onions

Directions

1. In a shallow dish, whisk together 1⁄4 cup olive oil, soy sauce, orange juice, garlic, and chili powder. Add steak, cover, and marinate in the refrigerator for 3 hours, flipping once.

2. Remove steak from marinade, and pat dry with a paper towel. Build a hot fire in a charcoal grill, or heat a gas grill to medium-high. Grease grill grate with oil. Grill steak for 2 minutes, then rotate 45° to make diamond grill marks. Grill 2 minutes more, and then flip steaks. Grill 2 minutes, rotate steaks 45°, and continue cooking until an internal temperature of 130° is reached (for medium-rare). Remove from grill, and let rest 10 minutes before slicing.

3. Meanwhile, melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion, and cook 5 minutes. Stir in brown sugar, and salt and pepper to taste. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and cook until onions are soft and darkened, about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add beer, raise heat to medium-high, and simmer until most of the beer has been boiled off. Stir in mustard, and remove from heat.

4. Arrange steak slices on a platter, and top with onions or serve on the side.