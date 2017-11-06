Flank Steak Strips With Spiced Hazelnuts Over Lazy Beans

Directions

1. Mix first 8 ingredients for steak in a bowl. Place mixture in a freezer bag, then add steak and seal. Coat well, and let stand at room temperature for 30-60 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, prepare hazelnuts and beans. Preheat oven to 375°. Mix oil, honey, salt, and spices in a small bowl. Add hazelnuts, and toss to coat evenly. Spread nuts on a baking sheet in a single layer and roast for 10-12 minutes or until browned. Remove from oven; set aside.

3. Place water in a medium pan on medium heat. Add beans. Cook for about a minute. Add lemon juice and cook another minute. Remove from heat. Beans should be bright green and crunchy. Sprinkle salt on top.

4. Top steak with jalapeño and grill until cooked to desired doneness, about 6 minutes per side for medium-rare. Remove from heat; let sit for 5-10 minutes. Slice steak into thin strips. Garnish with hazelnuts, green onion, and fresh parsley. Serve with lazy beans.