Healthy Recipes
Flank Steak Strips With Spiced Hazelnuts Over Lazy Beans
Make the season easier and tastier than ever with this delicious, quick recipe that delivers tons of flavor with none of the guilt.
Flank Steak Strips With Spiced Hazelnuts Over Lazy Beans Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 Tbsp red wine vinegar
- 2 Tbsp minced ginger
- 2 garlic cloves, pressed or finely chopped
- 2 sweet potatoes, sliced and roasted
- 2 Tbsp mustard
- 1 Tbsp honey
- 2 Tbsp chopped parsely, plus more for garnish
- 1 1/2 lb flank steak
- 1 small green onion, chopped
- Sea salt and pepper to taste
- FOR HAZELNUTS:
- 2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp honey
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp Hungarian paprika
- 3/4 cup shelled unsalted hazlenuts
- FOR LAZY BEANS:
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 lb fresh haricots verts (small green beans), washed, rough ends trimmed
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
Directions
1. Mix first 8 ingredients for steak in a bowl. Place mixture in a freezer bag, then add steak and seal. Coat well, and let stand at room temperature for 30-60 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, prepare hazelnuts and beans. Preheat oven to 375°. Mix oil, honey, salt, and spices in a small bowl. Add hazelnuts, and toss to coat evenly. Spread nuts on a baking sheet in a single layer and roast for 10-12 minutes or until browned. Remove from oven; set aside.
3. Place water in a medium pan on medium heat. Add beans. Cook for about a minute. Add lemon juice and cook another minute. Remove from heat. Beans should be bright green and crunchy. Sprinkle salt on top.
4. Top steak with jalapeño and grill until cooked to desired doneness, about 6 minutes per side for medium-rare. Remove from heat; let sit for 5-10 minutes. Slice steak into thin strips. Garnish with hazelnuts, green onion, and fresh parsley. Serve with lazy beans.