Food Fight: White Rice vs. Brown Rice

After you train, eating fast-digesting carbohydrates like white rice can create an insulin spike—due to its low fiber and fat content—that enables a quicker replenishment of glycogen stores. White rice also contains more iron than brown rice; the iron helps transport oxygen throughout the body.

For most other times of the day, brown rice is the better option because it has a higher nutrient profile and keeps blood sugar stable. The slow-digesting complex carb contains four times more fiber than white rice. High-fiber diets have been shown to aid weight loss and satiety. Other health benefits of fibrous diets include keeping you regular, supporting gut health, and reducing the risk of certain types of cancers (like colon).