Freekeh Burger With Chipotle Mustard

Directions

1. Pour 2½ cups of water and the freekeh in a saucepan, and bring to a boil for 1 minute. Reduce heat to low. Cover, and simmer for about 25 minutes until the freekeh is tender. Once cooked, remove from heat and cool in refrigerator.

2. Pour spices in a large bowl, and mix together. Add eggs, freekeh, black beans, chipotle mustard, onion, oil, vinegar, and 1 cup of the flour. Mix well.

3. Take a little of the leftover flour and pour on the counter. Take a small handful of the burger mixture and form a ball in your hands. Place the ball on the counter, and slightly press into the flour on both sides so that there’s a light dusting of flour on each side. Continue forming burgers. If hands become too sticky, coat with a little flour in-between forming the burgers.

4. In a nonstick skillet, heat up the grapeseed or vegetable oil on medium to high. Carefully place each burger into the heated oil. Cook on one side for about 3-4 minutes or until you begin to see the edges brown and crisp. Carefully flip the burger over, and cook another 3-4 minutes. Cook only a few burgers at a time so you have room to flip them. Serve with chipotle mustard, lettuce, and onion.