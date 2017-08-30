French Toast with Orange Zest & Coconut Whipped Cream

Directions

1. For French toast: In a shallow bowl, beat eggs and add almond milk, orange juice, orange zest, and salt. Mix until well-combined.

2. Add bread slices one at a time, turning them so they soak up the mixture on each side.

3. Melt coconut oil over medium heat in large skillet. Cook slices until golden on each side, flipping after 2–3 minutes. Serve warm with chilled whipped cream.

4. For whipped cream: Refrigerate coconut milk overnight or for 4 hours until it separates.

5. Once chilled and when the cream rises to the top, take off the coconut cream and add it to a chilled metal bowl. Chill again to ensure firmness.

6. Add remaining ingredients, and whip until stiff peaks form. Chill until serving.