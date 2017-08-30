Healthy Recipes
French Toast with Orange Zest & Coconut Whipped Cream
Start your day right with this delicious and healthier take on classic French toast.
Breakfast is an important time to get some high-quality nutrients into your system, and you don't need to spend hours by the stove to create meals that fit the bill. To prove it, Leith Hill, owner and founder of New York-based Ellary’s Greens, worked up some recipes for our readers that are quick, easy, and better for you than anything you'd get at your favorite brunch spot.
French Toast with Orange Zest & Coconut Whipped Cream Servings: 2
Prep time: 5 min. | Cook time: 10 min.
You'll need
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup almond milk
- ¼ cup fresh orange juice
- 1 tbsp grated orange zest
- Pinch sea salt
- 2 thick-cut slices whole-grain bread
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
- 2 cups coconut cream, skimmed off the top of chilled coconut milk
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- Dash sea salt
Try out this French toast recipe for a delicious and relatively nutritious take on the brunch classic. Serving size includes ¼ whipped cream.
Directions
1. For French toast: In a shallow bowl, beat eggs and add almond milk, orange juice, orange zest, and salt. Mix until well-combined.
2. Add bread slices one at a time, turning them so they soak up the mixture on each side.
3. Melt coconut oil over medium heat in large skillet. Cook slices until golden on each side, flipping after 2–3 minutes. Serve warm with chilled whipped cream.
4. For whipped cream: Refrigerate coconut milk overnight or for 4 hours until it separates.
5. Once chilled and when the cream rises to the top, take off the coconut cream and add it to a chilled metal bowl. Chill again to ensure firmness.
6. Add remaining ingredients, and whip until stiff peaks form. Chill until serving.