Frozen Produce is Healthier Than You Think

If you're under the impression that frozen produce isn't as nutritious as the fresh stuff, think again. Frozen food can be a cheap, easy way to make sure you always have fruits and veggies on hand for your favorite recipes and smoothies.

Compared with people who didn’t eat frozen fruits or veggies—which are usually frozen just hours after harvesting, thereby protecting their nutritional integrity—those who did had much higher intakes of essential nutrients like potassium, calcium, vitamin D, and fiber, plus had a significantly lower body-mass index, according to the Frozen Food Foundation.