Simple, fast, and full of flavor, these spicy ginger bars are the perfect comfort holiday treat: They skip the extra calories by using protein powder in place of regular flour and utilize a higher-protein and oat flour to boot.
Gingerbread Protein Bars Servings: 5
You'll need
- 1/3 cup vanilla protein powder
- 1/4 cup oat flour
- 1/4 cup dates
- 2 tsp ground ginger
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 2 tbsp water
Directions
1. Add all ingredients to a food processor and blend until a dough forms.
2. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and chill it in the fridge for up to 20 minutes.
3. Shape chilled dough into bars, then put them in fridge to chill for at least 1 hour before eating.