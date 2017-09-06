Healthy Recipes
On-the-go Quinoa Breakfast Cookies
Power-up you normal breakfast go-to with this fast and easy cookie recipe.
Don’t neglect the most important meal of the day before starting your day. Yes, we know mornings can be hectic, which means this four-step quinoa cookie recipe is the perfect option.
Quinoa Breakfast Cookies Servings: 14 cookies
You'll need
- 1 cup quinoa flakes
- 1 banana
- 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
- 1 tbsp flaxseed meal
- 3 tbsp Pure INVO Coconut water
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup rolled oats
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp salt
- t tsp cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp nutmeg
- 1 cup shredded zucchini, pressed in a dish towel
- 2 tbsp chai seeds
In addition to being easy to make, these cookies are packed with quinoa flakes, bananas, rolled oats, and more.
Nutritional facts are for one cookie.
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 325°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Mix quinoa, banana, peanut butter, flaxseed meal and water, INVO Coconut Water, honey, and vanilla in a large bowl. Add oats, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg, and stir. Fold in zucchini and chia seeds.
3. Spoon 2 Tbsp of dough onto baking sheet, placing each 2 inches apart.
4. Bake cookies for 15 minutes, or until edges are golden brown. Remove; let cool on pan for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.