On-the-go Quinoa Breakfast Cookies

Don’t neglect the most important meal of the day before starting your day. Yes, we know mornings can be hectic, which means this four-step quinoa cookie recipe is the perfect option.

Quinoa Breakfast Cookies Servings: 14 cookies

You'll need 1 cup quinoa flakes

1 banana

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1 tbsp flaxseed meal

3 tbsp Pure INVO Coconut water

1/4 cup honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

t tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1 cup shredded zucchini, pressed in a dish towel

2 tbsp chai seeds

In addition to being easy to make, these cookies are packed with quinoa flakes, bananas, rolled oats, and more.

Nutritional facts are for one cookie.