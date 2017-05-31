Grab a Protein-Packed Slice of Kale-Bacon Pizza

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°F and set pizza dough out at room temperature for about 20 minutes.

2. On a clean work surface with a touch of flour, roll out pizza dough into a 1⁄2-inch flat, 10- to 12-inch round. Place it on a large baking sheet or pizza stone, or in a round cast-iron pan. Brush dough with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt, then pre-bake for about 5 minutes.

3. In a large skillet over medium heat, add bacon and cook until crisp; set aside to drain on paper towels. Add diced onion to the pan and cook until softened, stirring occasionally, about 8 minutes. Add chopped kale to the pan and cook until wilted, about 2 minutes.

4. Top pizza with marinara sauce, mozzarella, and sautéed kale and onions. Bake in the oven on the middle rack for 12 to 14 minutes.

5. Two to 4 minutes before pizza is ready, crack egg on top and bake until crust is crisp and egg is slightly cooked. Remove from the oven, cool slightly, and serve.