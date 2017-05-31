Healthy Recipes
Grab a Protein-Packed Slice of Kale-Bacon Pizza
Yes, you can make a pizza with bacon that's still healthier than delivery.
Mouth-watering bacon and eggs on a pizza? Hell, yeah! Even with kale sautéed in bacon fat and mozzarella cheese on top, this homemade pizza still packs fewer calories and less fat per serving than takeout. The trick to losing weight and saving calories this year? Cooking at home.
Kale-Bacon Pizza
You'll need
- 1 lb store-bought pizza dough
- 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- ¼ tsp sea salt, divided
- 4 slices organic bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
- ½ red or yellow onion, finely diced
- 2 cups finely chopped curly kale
- 1 cup organic, low-sugar marinara sauce
- 1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
- 1 egg
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°F and set pizza dough out at room temperature for about 20 minutes.
2. On a clean work surface with a touch of flour, roll out pizza dough into a 1⁄2-inch flat, 10- to 12-inch round. Place it on a large baking sheet or pizza stone, or in a round cast-iron pan. Brush dough with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt, then pre-bake for about 5 minutes.
3. In a large skillet over medium heat, add bacon and cook until crisp; set aside to drain on paper towels. Add diced onion to the pan and cook until softened, stirring occasionally, about 8 minutes. Add chopped kale to the pan and cook until wilted, about 2 minutes.
4. Top pizza with marinara sauce, mozzarella, and sautéed kale and onions. Bake in the oven on the middle rack for 12 to 14 minutes.
5. Two to 4 minutes before pizza is ready, crack egg on top and bake until crust is crisp and egg is slightly cooked. Remove from the oven, cool slightly, and serve.