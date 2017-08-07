Healthy Recipes
Green Tea Chicken with Shiitake Mushrooms
Revamp your chicken breasts with this savory poached option.
Wake up your boring old grilled chicken breast with this updated poached version. Green tea, shiitakes, soy, and ginger add intense flavor to this savory, unique chicken dish.
Green Tea Chicken with Shiitake Mushrooms Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 20
You'll need
- 1½ lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 3 large)
- 3 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
- 2 bay leaves
- 4 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 1 fresh red chili (such as Fresno or jalapeño), thinly sliced
- 8 oz cremini or shiitake mushrooms, torn into bite-size pieces
- 1 tbsp minced fresh ginger
- 1 tbsp white vinegar
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 2 green tea bags
- Sliced scallions and cilantro sprigs (for garnish)
Directions
1. Place chicken, garlic, and bay leaves in a large stockpot. Cover with chicken broth and bring to a bare simmer over high heat.
2. Immediately reduce heat to medium-low and add chili; cover pot and cook 6 to 8 minutes, until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink in the center when sliced. Remove chicken from liquid and let cool slightly, then shred into bite size pieces.
3. Remove chili from liquid and discard. Add mushrooms, ginger, vinegar, soy sauce, black pepper, and tea bags. Bring to a simmer; reduce heat and stir occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes, to concentrate the flavors in the broth.
4. Add shredded chicken and simmer just until meat is warmed through. Remove tea bags; garnish with scallions and cilantro.