Green Tea Chicken with Shiitake Mushrooms

Directions

1. Place chicken, garlic, and bay leaves in a large stockpot. Cover with chicken broth and bring to a bare simmer over high heat.

2. Immediately reduce heat to medium-low and add chili; cover pot and cook 6 to 8 minutes, until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink in the center when sliced. Remove chicken from liquid and let cool slightly, then shred into bite size pieces.

3. Remove chili from liquid and discard. Add mushrooms, ginger, vinegar, soy sauce, black pepper, and tea bags. Bring to a simmer; reduce heat and stir occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes, to concentrate the flavors in the broth.

4. Add shredded chicken and simmer just until meat is warmed through. Remove tea bags; garnish with scallions and cilantro.