Grilled Alaskan King Salmon with Roasted Broccoli and Sweet Potatoes

Directions

1. Toss broccoli, oil, salt, and a pinch of pepper in a bowl, and transfer to a sheet pan.

2. Roast at 375° for 20–30 minutes or until caramelized.

3. Heat a grill pan or barbecue grill over medium-high heat.

4. Season flesh side of salmon with a pinch of salt, and brush quickly with oil.

5. Place salmon on grill, flesh-side down. Cook for 90 seconds, then rotate to create diamond grill marks and cook for 90 seconds more; flip.

6. Cook with skin-side down for 2–3 minutes or until salmon reaches an internal temperature of 120°.

7. Slice roasted sweet potatoes diagonally. Place slices on a plate, top with grilled salmon, and serve with broccoli.