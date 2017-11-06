Healthy Recipes
Grilled Alaskan King Salmon With Roasted Broccoli and Sweet Potatoes
Try this light and healthy meal to power your workouts.
Grilled Alaskan King Salmon With Roasted Broccoli and Sweet Potatoes Servings: 2
You'll need
- 16 oz broccoli, cut into florets
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt, plus more to taste
- Pinch black pepper
- 12 oz Alaskan king salmon
- 12 oz sweet potatoes, sliced and roasted
Directions
1. Toss broccoli, oil, salt, and a pinch of pepper in a bowl, and transfer to a sheet pan.
2. Roast at 375° for 20–30 minutes or until caramelized.
3. Heat a grill pan or barbecue grill over medium-high heat.
4. Season flesh side of salmon with a pinch of salt, and brush quickly with oil.
5. Place salmon on grill, flesh-side down. Cook for 90 seconds, then rotate to create diamond grill marks and cook for 90 seconds more; flip.
6. Cook with skin-side down for 2–3 minutes or until salmon reaches an internal temperature of 120°.
7. Slice roasted sweet potatoes diagonally. Place slices on a plate, top with grilled salmon, and serve with broccoli.