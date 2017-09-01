Healthy Recipes
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
This protein-rich, flavor-packed recipe will help fuel your workouts or kick-start your day.
Don't knock this grilled chicken option for your morning meal. It's hearty, protein-rich, and perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Lean chicken breast, egg whites, and feta or cheddar make the perfect combo.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
You'll need
- 1 chicken breast, pounded flat
- Pinch sea salt
- Pinch cayenne pepper
- ¼ lemon juiced
- 3 egg whites (separated)
- 1 small vine-ripe tomato, sliced
- 2-3 slices cheese (either feta or cheddar)
- 1 whole-wheat English muffin
- to taste sea salt
- to taste pepper
- olive oil (for cooking eggs)
Serve it warm on a whole-grain roll or bagel, or over a bed of fresh greens.
Check out these recipes to get your day started right.
Directions
1. Rub chicken breast with sea salt, cayenne, and fresh lemon juice, and set aside.
2. Place chicken breast on a hot grill or stove, turning after 2–3 minutes on each side; cook until fully done, turning frequently to avoid burning.
3. Separate the eggs and scramble the whites, adding sea salt and pepper to the eggs as desired. Once chicken is fully cooked, slice the warm chicken breast, and layer the chicken, scrambled egg whites, tomato, and cheese slices to the toasted English muffin (or serve over a bed of fresh greens).